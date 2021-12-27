US Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

