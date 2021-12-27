US Asset Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

