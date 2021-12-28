US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 143.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

