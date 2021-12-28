US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).