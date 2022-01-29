US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,172 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.66.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

