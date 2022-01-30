US Bancorp DE Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hawkins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hawkins by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hawkins by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hawkins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $36.93 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $779.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

