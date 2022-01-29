US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,035 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 192,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

