US Bancorp DE Purchases 866 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 742.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

FRPT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).