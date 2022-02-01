US Bancorp DE Sells 851 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. State Street Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

