US Bancorp DE Sells 948 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).