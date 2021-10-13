Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SLCA

Currently, SLCA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.47%) from the hour prior. SLCA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, SLCA ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SLCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SLCA’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.11%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row SLCA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Us Silica Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SLCA: Daily RSI Analysis SLCA’s RSI now stands at 0.

SLCA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

