Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SLCA
Currently, SLCA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.47%) from the hour prior. SLCA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, SLCA ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
SLCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, SLCA’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.11%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row SLCA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Us Silica Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
<
SLCA: Daily RSI Analysis
<
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market