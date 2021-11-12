Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Price Now Near $10.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SLCA

Currently, SLCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, SLCA ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SLCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SLCA’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Us Silica Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SLCA: Daily RSI Analysis For SLCA, its RSI is now at 5.2625.

SLCA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market