Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Price Now Near $10.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, SLCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, SLCA ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
SLCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, SLCA’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Us Silica Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
SLCA: Daily RSI Analysis
