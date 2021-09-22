Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Price Now Near $7.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SLCA

At the time of this writing, SLCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-1.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SLCA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, SLCA ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SLCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SLCA’s price is up $0.2 (2.71%) from the day prior. SLCA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SLCA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SLCA: Daily RSI Analysis SLCA’s RSI now stands at 24.0964.

SLCA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

