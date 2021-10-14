Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Price Up $0.19 (1.99)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SLCA

At the time of this writing, SLCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SLCA has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on SLCA; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SLCA ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks.

SLCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SLCA’s price is up $0.19 (1.99%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SLCA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on SLCA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SLCA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SLCA: Daily RSI Analysis For SLCA, its RSI is now at 44.898.

SLCA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

