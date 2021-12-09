Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA): Price Down $-0.92 (-0.91)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.58 (-0.57)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for USNA

Currently, USNA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-0.57%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row USNA has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

USNA ranks 293rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

USNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, USNA’s price is down $-0.92 (-0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on USNA; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows USNA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< USNA: Daily RSI Analysis For USNA, its RSI is now at 21.1111.

USNA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

