Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA): Price Now Near $102; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, USNA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row USNA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, USNA ranks 178th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

USNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, USNA’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows USNA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< USNA: Daily RSI Analysis For USNA, its RSI is now at 45.629.

USNA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

