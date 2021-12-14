UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of USER stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

