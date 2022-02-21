Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Body

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 451,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 200,521 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,376,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

