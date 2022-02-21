Utah Retirement Systems Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Body

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,137,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,461. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).