Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Body

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.46 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $398.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).