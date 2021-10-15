Utz Brands Inc (UTZ): Price Now Near $16.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UTZ

Currently, UTZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.65%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row UTZ has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, UTZ ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UTZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UTZ’s price is up $0.23 (1.42%) from the day prior. UTZ has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Utz Brands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UTZ: Daily RSI Analysis For UTZ, its RSI is now at 100.

Note: UTZ and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with UTZ declining at a slower rate than RSI.

