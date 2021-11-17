Utz Brands Inc (UTZ): Price Now Near $16.56; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UTZ

Currently, UTZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.36%) from the hour prior. UTZ has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UTZ ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

UTZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UTZ’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UTZ has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Utz Brands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UTZ: Daily RSI Analysis For UTZ, its RSI is now at 0.

UTZ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For UTZ News Traders

Investors and traders in UTZ may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Notable Utz Brands Insider Trades $2.7M In Company Stock

Chinh Chu, Insider at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Chinh Chu purchased 232,000 Utz Brands shares at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $2,668,000 on November 11. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $18.00 to raise a total of $18,360 from the stock sale. Following

