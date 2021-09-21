Utz Brands Inc (UTZ): Price Up $0.11 (0.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UTZ

At the time of this writing, UTZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UTZ ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

UTZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UTZ’s price is up $0.11 (0.61%) from the day prior. UTZ has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Utz Brands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UTZ: Daily RSI Analysis UTZ’s RSI now stands at 14.6667.

UTZ and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

