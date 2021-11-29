Uxin Ltd (UXIN): Price Now Near $2.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UXIN

At the moment, UXIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-2.01%) from the hour prior. UXIN has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, UXIN ranks 210th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UXIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UXIN’s price is down $-0.05 (-2.01%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UXIN has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Uxin Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UXIN: Daily RSI Analysis For UXIN, its RSI is now at 35.5556.

UXIN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

