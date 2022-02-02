V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

