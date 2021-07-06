Vail Resorts Inc (MTN): Price Down $-3.18 (-0.98)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTN

At the time of this writing, MTN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. MTN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on MTN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Entertainment stocks, MTN ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MTN’s price is down $-3.18 (-0.98%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Vail Resorts Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.