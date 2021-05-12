Vail Resorts Inc (MTN): Price Down $-3.83 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.72 (-0.55)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTN

At the time of this writing, MTN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.72 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MTN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MTN ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

MTN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MTN’s price is down $-3.83 (-1.21%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MTN has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MTN’s price action over the past 90 days.

