Vail Resorts Inc (MTN): Price Up $0.3 (0.1)% Over Past Day, Up $0.86 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTN

Currently, MTN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.86 (0.27%) from the hour prior. MTN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Entertainment stocks, MTN ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MTN’s price is up $0.3 (0.1%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MTN has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on MTN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Vail Resorts Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

