Valaris Ltd (VAL): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.63)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.63)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, VAL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VAL has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

VAL ranks 54th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

VAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VAL’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row VAL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Valaris Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VAL: Daily RSI Analysis VAL’s RSI now stands at 68.7023.

VAL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

