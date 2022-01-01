Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

About Valens Semiconductor

