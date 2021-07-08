Valero Energy Corp (VLO): Price Now Near $70.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VLO

At the time of this writing, VLO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

VLO ranks 102nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

VLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VLO’s price is down $-2.25 (-3.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VLO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on VLO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Valero Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.