Valero Energy Corp (VLO): Price Now Near $82.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VLO

At the time of this writing, VLO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as VLO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on VLO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, VLO ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VLO’s price is up $1.07 (1.32%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VLO’s price action over the past 90 days.