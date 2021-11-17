Valhi Inc (VHI): Price Now Near $26.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VHI

Currently, VHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.8 (-2.91%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

VHI ranks 75th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

VHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VHI’s price is up $0.04 (0.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VHI has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VHI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VHI: Daily RSI Analysis For VHI, its RSI is now at 49.3274.

VHI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

