Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $57.39

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.39, but opened at $58.77. Valneva shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 116 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

