Valobit One Day Trading Volume Reaches $158,884.00 (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Valobit has a total market cap of $47.95 million and approximately $158,884.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valobit has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Valobit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07178221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.31 or 0.99392830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

