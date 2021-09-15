Valvoline Inc (VVV): Price Now Near $31.92; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VVV

At the moment, VVV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VVV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, VVV ranks 117th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VVV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VVV’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VVV has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Valvoline Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VVV: Daily RSI Analysis VVV’s RSI now stands at 91.1917.

VVV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

