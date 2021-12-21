Valvoline Inc (VVV): Price Up $0.62 (1.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.33 (0.93)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VVV

At the moment, VVV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (0.93%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as VVV has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, VVV ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VVV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VVV’s price is up $0.62 (1.77%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Valvoline Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VVV: Daily RSI Analysis VVV’s RSI now stands at 45.2555.

VVV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error