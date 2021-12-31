Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 127,159 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).