Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

