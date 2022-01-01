Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.15 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

