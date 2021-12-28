Van ECK Associates Corp Has $37.36 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,897 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

ADBE opened at $577.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

