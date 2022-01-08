Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).