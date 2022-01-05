Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

