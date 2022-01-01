Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $260.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,678 shares of company stock worth $13,443,858. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

