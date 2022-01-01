Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,019 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

