Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.12

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 22378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after buying an additional 136,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 238,066 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More