VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

