VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,166 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.82% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.86 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).