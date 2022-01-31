Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55.

