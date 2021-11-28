Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $921,000 Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $110,611,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $9,219,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 385,860 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

